Harold Wayne Johnson

Harold (Hal) Wayne Johnson, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1946 in Des Moines, IA. He was a longtime resident of Lenexa, KS, a recent resident of The Villages, FL, but called Lake of the Ozarks, MO his home.

Hal proudly served his country as a US Marine and worked in telecommunications, retiring from both AT&T and Sprint. During his career at Sprint, he secured over 62 patents. In his free time and throughout retirement, Hal loved to spend time with his wife, family, and friends. He enjoyed traveling, boating, golfing, building, and tinkering with anything that may need fixing.

He is survived by his wife, Rusha Johnson; son Scott Johnson and his wife Kari of St. Joseph, MO; son Jeff Johnson of Englewood, CO; daughter Rachael Childers and her husband Buddy of Camdenton, MO; daughter Brooke Millsaps and her husband Josh of Asheville, NC; grandchildren Payton Johnson, Cleo Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Lacey Gallagher, Dakotah Zuroweste and his wife Audrey, Asher Millsaps and Cale Childers; great-grandchildren Connor O’Shay Goodwin and soon-to-be Joëlle Zuroweste; sister Jan Cloutier and her husband Roger; nieces Alyssa Yamatani and Jenny Petzel and their families; daughter-in-law Alex Gallagher and her husband Jared; and many beloved friends.

The family will hold a private ceremony celebrating Hal’s life.

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Harold Johnson to Developmental Pathways in Englewood, CO at https://developmentalpathways.givingfuel.com/developmental-pathways. Select “Other Fund” and type in memorial donation and Harold Johnson.