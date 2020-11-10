It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Robert “Bob” Upcraft.

Bob passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at age 72. He was born January 28, 1948 in Buffalo, NY. He grew up in Waterville, NY, then spent most of his career in Charlotte, NC before retiring to the Villages, FL.

He was an amazing husband, father and Grandpa. Bob is survived by the love of his life Diana. They were married for 51 years on July 12, 2020. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Dionne, son-in-law Michael and two grandkids Christian and Cayden.

He is also survived by his brother Doc (Kathy), and two sisters Sue (Keith), and Trish, his sister-in-law Cindy (Val), and two brothers-in-law Doug (Gina) and Wayne. As well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Joan and parents John and Mary.

He served in the Air Force for 4 years and then had a successful career with IBM. Bob’s two favorite hobbies were playing golf with the guys and traveling the world with his wife and friends. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial to be given to St. Jude’s foundation at stjude.org.