Tuesday, November 10, 2020
78.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man jailed after Marion sheriff’s deputy witnesses hit-and-run crash

Larry D. Croom

Emanuel Grant Hilbert

A Summerfield man was arrested late Saturday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy watched him slam into a vehicle and then flee the crash scene.

The deputy was a stop sign when he saw two vehicles traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 301. One of the vehicles, a blue Honda Accord, slowed for a flashing yellow light at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 301 and S.E. 147th Street. The second vehicle, a brown GMC SUV, failed to stop and crashed into the back of the Honda, a sheriff’s office report states.

The driver of the Honda pulled into the parking lot of a nearby grocery store. The driver of the SUV, who was later identified as 45-year-old Emanuel Grant Hilbert, “appeared like he was going to stop” but then made a left turn onto S.E. 145th Street and “accelerated at a rapid pace,” the report says.

The deputy stopped to make sure the driver of the Honda wasn’t injured and then initiated a pursuit of Hilbert’s vehicle. He saw him turn into the Belleview Hills Estates neighborhood at S.E. 63rd Avenue, and then turn west on S.E. 144th Place. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and continued behind the SUV as it turned onto S.E. 60th Avenue with its headlights and tail lights turned off, the report says.

The SUV continued traveling on several other roads and eventually stopped at Hilbert’s residence at 14220 S.E. 61st Ct. in Summerfield. He exited the  vehicle and was ordered to the ground. He stated several times, “that was stupid” and “why did I do that?” He was then placed under arrest and after being read his rights, he said it was “stupid” to flee from the deputy and he was “scared,” the report says.

Hilbert was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active. H was released early Sunday afternoon on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run crash.

Related Articles

News

Discount cards fund projects and scholarships at Wildwood Middle High School

Students and boosters at Wildwood Middle High School are selling discount cards that offer significant savings at many local businesses.
Read more
Crime

Tip led to discovery of Jaguar that hit Villager on bicycle and fled

A tip led to the discovery of a silver Jaguar that hit a Villager on a bicycle and fled the scene of the crash. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

Barefoot Villager in pajamas jailed after fleeing from alleged brawl

A barefoot Villager in her pajamas was jailed after fleeing from an alleged brawl in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood residents call for stepped-up enforcement by police

Wildwood residents spoke out Monday before the city commission, calling for stepped-up enforcement by police.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as new cases slow in and around The Villages

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases in and around The Villages slowed to a crawl Monday.
Read more
News

34 tunnels in The Villages will be brightened up to enhance safety

Thirty-four tunnels in The Villages will be brightened up to enhance safety.
Read more
Crime

Two men nabbed in attempt to steal more than $7,000 worth of purses at Belk

Two men were nabbed in an attempt to steal more than $7,000 worth of purses at Belk in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Discount cards fund projects and scholarships at Wildwood Middle High School

Students and boosters at Wildwood Middle High School are selling discount cards that offer significant savings at many local businesses.
Read more
Crime

Tip led to discovery of Jaguar that hit Villager on bicycle and fled

A tip led to the discovery of a silver Jaguar that hit a Villager on a bicycle and fled the scene of the crash. We've got details.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset Over The Village Of Dunedin

Check out this beautiful sunset over the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We Republicans should not embarrass ourselves

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls on his fellow Republicans to “show some class.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after Marion sheriff’s deputy witnesses hit-and-run crash

A Summerfield man was arrested late Saturday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy watched him slam into a vehicle and then flee the crash scene.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Let’s hope for a county mask mandate

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, calls on the Sumter County Commission to issue a mask mandate.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after Marion sheriff’s deputy witnesses hit-and-run crash

A Summerfield man was arrested late Saturday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy watched him slam into a vehicle and then flee the crash scene.
Read more
News

Discount cards fund projects and scholarships at Wildwood Middle High School

Students and boosters at Wildwood Middle High School are selling discount cards that offer significant savings at many local businesses.
Read more
Crime

Tip led to discovery of Jaguar that hit Villager on bicycle and fled

A tip led to the discovery of a silver Jaguar that hit a Villager on a bicycle and fled the scene of the crash. We've got details.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We Republicans should not embarrass ourselves

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls on his fellow Republicans to “show some class.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The election is over

A reader from Weirsdale, in a Letter of the Editor, offers some advice for healing after a divisive election.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sunday golf cart rally

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on Sunday’s golf cart rally.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after Marion sheriff’s deputy witnesses hit-and-run crash

A Summerfield man was arrested late Saturday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy watched him slam into a vehicle and then flee the crash scene.
Read more
Crime

Tip led to discovery of Jaguar that hit Villager on bicycle and fled

A tip led to the discovery of a silver Jaguar that hit a Villager on a bicycle and fled the scene of the crash. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

Barefoot Villager in pajamas jailed after fleeing from alleged brawl

A barefoot Villager in her pajamas was jailed after fleeing from an alleged brawl in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,805FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
78.2 ° F
79 °
78 °
92 %
3.9mph
49 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment