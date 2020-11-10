Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Summerfield man popped for DUI after found passed out in running vehicle on roadway

Larry D. Croom

Jesse Lee Raffield

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he and his lady friend were found passed out in a running vehicle that was facing the wrong way on a roadway.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle and when they arrived, they found a white Pontiac SUV with its engine running facing west in the eastbound lanes of S.E. 156th Place near 93rd Avenue. Deputies were able to wake up both the driver, 26-year-old Jesse Lee Raffield, and his passenger and they reported smelling a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from the vehicle.

A deputy asked Raffield to exit the vehicle and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. Raffield initially refused to participate in field sobriety exercises but then agreed to do so. He struggled through the exercises and when asked to recite the alphabet – which he failed to do – he told the deputy he was a high school dropout, a sheriff’s office report states.

Raffield, who lives at 15785 S.E. 83rd Ct. in Summerfield, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he provided breath samples showing .172, .194 and .176 blood-alcohol content. He was charged with driving under the influence (.15 or higher) and released Sunday night on $1,000 bond. His next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

