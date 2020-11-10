Tuesday, November 10, 2020
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

The election is over

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This has been a very contentious election, and passions are strong on both sides.
No one wants to lose, but we need to step back from the emotions of the moment at look at the facts. Many Republicans senators at the federal and state levels are elected through the same election process, on the same election ballots, counted by the same election officials as Biden/Harris, in the swing states as well as others. Are those Republicans Senators and officials also voted into office on Illegal votes? Are legal ballots the ones that are for your candidates while others are not? Is that what America Democracy really meant? The fact is, it is naturally very upsetting when your candidates don’t prevail.
Democrats feel the same anger and disappointment when they lose, Republicans feel the same way when they lose. But as Americans, we should understand that a house divided cannot stand. And do we really want to all live in a collapsed house? There must be some way to move forward passed the anger, to solve the real serious problems that face us all as Americans. America will never thrive if our creed is, “My way or the highway.”

Hanh Vu
Weirsdale

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Sunday golf cart rally

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on Sunday’s golf cart rally.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are bicyclists in The Villages taking unnecessary risks?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident asks in light of recent hit-and-run crashes that injured bicyclists in The Villages, are riders taking unnecessary risks?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. Stewart from Boca Raton, you’re an idiot!

A reader takes on a man from Boca Raton who wrote a Letter to the Editor critical of President Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun needs to bring back TV section

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages Daily Sun should stop crying about lost advertising revenue and bring back the TV section.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bad information on the use of roundabouts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Fundamentals of democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus deaths in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why we can’t know how many Villagers have died of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Barefoot Villager in pajamas jailed after fleeing from alleged brawl

A barefoot Villager in her pajamas was jailed after fleeing from an alleged brawl in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood residents call for stepped-up enforcement by police

Wildwood residents spoke out Monday before the city commission, calling for stepped-up enforcement by police.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunset Over The Village Of Dunedin

Check out this beautiful sunset over the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The election is over

A reader from Weirsdale, in a Letter of the Editor, offers some advice for healing after a divisive election.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Tip led to discovery of Jaguar that hit Villager on bicycle and fled

A tip led to the discovery of a silver Jaguar that hit a Villager on a bicycle and fled the scene of the crash. We've got details.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Let’s hope for a county mask mandate

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, calls on the Sumter County Commission to issue a mask mandate.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Tip led to discovery of Jaguar that hit Villager on bicycle and fled

A tip led to the discovery of a silver Jaguar that hit a Villager on a bicycle and fled the scene of the crash. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

Barefoot Villager in pajamas jailed after fleeing from alleged brawl

A barefoot Villager in her pajamas was jailed after fleeing from an alleged brawl in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood residents call for stepped-up enforcement by police

Wildwood residents spoke out Monday before the city commission, calling for stepped-up enforcement by police.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The election is over

A reader from Weirsdale, in a Letter of the Editor, offers some advice for healing after a divisive election.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sunday golf cart rally

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on Sunday’s golf cart rally.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are bicyclists in The Villages taking unnecessary risks?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident asks in light of recent hit-and-run crashes that injured bicyclists in The Villages, are riders taking unnecessary risks?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Tip led to discovery of Jaguar that hit Villager on bicycle and fled

A tip led to the discovery of a silver Jaguar that hit a Villager on a bicycle and fled the scene of the crash. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

Barefoot Villager in pajamas jailed after fleeing from alleged brawl

A barefoot Villager in her pajamas was jailed after fleeing from an alleged brawl in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood residents call for stepped-up enforcement by police

Wildwood residents spoke out Monday before the city commission, calling for stepped-up enforcement by police.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,801FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
81.2 ° F
84.2 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.9mph
90 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment