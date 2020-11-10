Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Home Health

Two more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases crop up in and around The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages.

Both of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County. The only one identified Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health was an 86-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 21.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up eight for a total of 886;
  • Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,520;
  • Lady Lake up four for a total of 405;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 211;
  • Belleview up one for a total of 409;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 47.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,096 cases – an increase of nine from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,759 men, 1,306 women, 14 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 224 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 88 deaths and 300 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 835 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period. Besides the one mentioned above in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Wildwood (478), Bushnell (359, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 46 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (114), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60) and Sumterville (58). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 138 cases among 32 inmates and 106 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 23,820 – increase of 128
  • Men: 10,738
  • Women: 12,829
  • Non-residents: 109
  • People listed as unknown: 144
  • Deaths: 688
  • Hospitalizations: 2,171

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,312 – increase of 66
  • Men: 4,295
  • Women: 4,829
  • Non-residents: 67
  • People listed as unknown: 121
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 726
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 276
  • Deaths: 238
  • Hospitalizations: 769
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,360), Leesburg (1,520), Tavares (824), Eustis (751) and Mount Dora (708). The Villages also is reporting 44 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,412 – increase of 53
  • Men: 4,684
  • Women: 6,694
  • Non-residents: 28
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,132
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,254
  • Deaths: 362
  • Hospitalizations: 1,102
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,610), Summerfield (470), Belleview (409), Dunnellon (406) and Citra (202). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 852,174 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,353 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 840,652 are residents. A total of 52,547 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,088 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,460 deaths and 50,872 people have been hospitalized.

