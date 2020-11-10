Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Villager with history of peeping allegedly videoed man in public restroom

Meta Minton

Ronald Bunt

A Village of Chitty Chatty man with a history of peeping was arrested Tuesday after allegedly videoing a man in a public restroom.

Ronald Jeffrey Bunt, 63, was arrested at his home at 5038 Sander St., at about 1 p.m. on a charge of voyeurism.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for a man who had gone to Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. 441 in Lady Lake on Sept. 23 and attempted to use his phone to video a man using an adjacent stall in a restroom.

The other man “pulled his penis out to urinate, and while urinating he noticed a glare down by the bottom of the stall.” He took a closer look and determined the glare was from the lens of a phone, according to an arrest report. He called management and store personnel detained a man wearing a black Under Armour polo shirt, khaki shorts, black shoes and Disney face mask. It was noted that the man had dark black hair. The man was asked to sit on a bench outside the restroom and while he was sitting there, he went through his phone “in a quick nervous manner.” Management asked him to leave the store and watched him drive away in a white SUV with a “Disney Fan” license plate. Store personnel took down the license plate number.

Bunt claimed that while in the stall, he had been adjusting his “hammer toe” and his cell phone was in the other hand. He refused to allow a deputy to download the contents of his phone. “He stated his phone is very private to him,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Bunt had previously been charged with peeping into the window of a man’s apartment in Virginia, and admitted to police that he drove there specifically to peep into windows because they were “garden” or ground level apartments, the report said. He was convicted of peeping into an apartment window.

Villager Ron Bunt was first in line in 2016 at Barnes and Noble in The Villages when presented flowers to Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame.

Bunt was in the news in 2016, when he was first in line for a book signing at Barnes and Noble in The Villages for Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. He took the songstress a bouquet of flowers. At the time, he was living on Cokesbury Drive in the Village of Caroline. He sold that home this past July for $415,000 and moved to a home in the Village of Chitty Chatty which was purchased for $447,100.

The New Jersey native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

