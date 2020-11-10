Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.

Diane Patricia Sullivan, 53, who lives with her mother in the Blake Villas in the Villages of Southern Oaks, was sentenced Monday in Sumter County Court in her fourth drunk driving conviction. She will lose her driver’s license for 10 years and has been placed on probation for 42 months. She has also been ordered to perform 160 hours of community service.

Sullivan was involved in a crash at about 9 p.m. April 19 at Sarakinis Path and Armstrong Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Sullivan’s silver Ford Mustang ran a stop sign and clipped the driver’s side mirror of a 2020 Toyota Prius. The Mustang then struck the driver’s side fender and front corner of the vehicle.

Sullivan told the other driver she was “sorry” and would pay for the damage. Sullivan asked the other driver not to call law enforcement. The other driver called 911 and Sullivan continued to “beg” the other driver not to tell police what had happened.

Sullivan admitted she had consumed four shots of vodka while at home. She said she had been released from a rehabilitation center for alcoholism the day before and relapsed.

“She stated her mother was going to be very mad at her for the drinking,” the police officer wrote in the arrest report.

Sullivan refused to participate in field sobriety exercises because she said she knew she would fail.

She admitted she had taken two prescription Ativan pills an hour prior to the crash.

Sullivan had a 30ml 66 proof bottle of Fireball in her left jacket pocket. Other bottles of alcohol were found in the vehicle.

She was transported by ambulance to the UF Health The Villages freestanding emergency room at Brownwood “due to her vitals being very low and concerns for her safety,” the arrest report said.

While she was being placed in the ambulance, she passed out. A paramedic attempted to wake her by performing a sternum rub on her chest, but she remained unconscious.

A blood draw was performed at the medical facility and it showed that Sullivan had a blood alcohol level of .219.

She had been previously convicted in California of driving under the influence in 2004, 2008 and 2011.