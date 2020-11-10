Villagers take oath as new era begins in Sumter County government

Two new Sumter County commissioners were sworn in Tuesday night and one of them had an immediate impact.

Oren Miller and Craig Estep, who defeated incumbents in the August primary, took office and Gary Search, who also won last week against a challenger, will be sworn in next week.

The incumbents, Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz, were ousted after they angered constituents by supporting a 24 percent tax-rate increase last year. Two other incumbents, Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin, were not up for election this year and remain in office.

About 60 people watched the oaths administered by Judge Paul L. Militello.

Commissioners postponed selection of a chairman and other officers until Search is sworn in next week.

Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott was among three people who welcomed Miller and Estep. He noted that Wildwood has a strong relationship with the county on law enforcement and other areas.

Bryant Fulgham, 17, of Bushnell, also praised the new commissioners and held a Bible for Miller’s swearing in.

Estep, who has served as a Community Development District 1 supervisor, said he looks forward to serving all of the county.

“I will utilize your expertise and experience,” he told Breeden and Gilpin. “I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to serve.”

For three years, Miller and his wife, Angie Fox, led a campaign to get the county to establish a no-kill animal shelter. That effort failed, but their pressure spurred improvements in the county’s animal services operation.

At one volatile meeting, Gilpin, then chairman, told Miller to sit down and nearly evicted him. Now, they serve side-by-side.

On Tuesday, Miller thanked his wife and many friends in attendance.

“I’ve been listening to you for five years,” he said. “I’m going to work for all of the people and businesses of Sumter County.”

As commissioners turned to regular business, Miller asked for a two-week delay on a vote on a group of purchase orders. He noted that they added up to about $5 million.

The purchase orders involve a variety of projects including fire station construction, roll-up doors at several locations and computer security software.

“The board does have an obligation of timely payment,” said County Administrator Bradley Arnold, adding that most of them should not be delayed.

Miller’s motion died for lack of a second and the purchase orders were approved on a 3-1 vote.

On another item, he also said YOUR Humane Society/SPCA should sign a contract for a holiday lights drive through event.

“If we’ve got a situation that could cause a traffic problem or a safety issue, they should have a contract with the sheriff’s office,” he said.

Arnold said the event is on a dead-end road with little traffic at night.

Miller’s motion again died for lack of a second and commissioners voted 3-1 to approve the event.