We Republicans should not embarrass ourselves

To the Editor:

Fellow Republicans! Let’s not embarrass ourselves, if it is determined that Joe Biden and his party have been elected. As we all know, from the time Trump was elected, the Democrats talked about impeachment and called him an illegitimate president, among other hateful rhetoric. Some elected democrats, who talk of uniting the country, refused to attend Trump’s inauguration. Maybe I’m wrong

but that looks like a bad start toward unity.

We may not like it, but if Biden won, let’s show some class.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp