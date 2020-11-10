Tuesday, November 10, 2020
We Republicans should not embarrass ourselves

To the Editor:

Fellow Republicans! Let’s not embarrass ourselves, if it is determined that Joe Biden and his party have been elected. As we all know, from the time Trump was elected, the Democrats talked about impeachment and called him an illegitimate president, among other hateful rhetoric. Some elected democrats, who talk of uniting the country, refused to attend Trump’s inauguration. Maybe I’m wrong
but that looks like a bad start toward unity.
We may not like it, but if Biden won, let’s show some class.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

