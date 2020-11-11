2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area shows jump in cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a steady increase in cases on Wednesday.

One of the latest fatalities was from Sumter County and the other one was from Lake County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

66-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 31; and

81-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Oct. 16.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 893;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,527;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 408;

Belleview up three for a total of 412;

Summerfield up two for a total of 472; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 212.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,108 cases – an increase of 12 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,763 men, 1,314 women, 14 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 300 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 842 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (716), Wildwood (478), Bushnell (360, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 46 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (116), Lake Panasoffkee (87), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (47). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 138 cases among 32 inmates and 106 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 23,923 – increase of 103

Men: 10,789

Women: 12,881

Non-residents: 110

People listed as unknown: 143

Deaths: 689

Hospitalizations: 2,179

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,360 – increase of 48

Men: 4,318

Women: 4,855

Non-residents: 67

People listed as unknown: 120

Cases in long-term care facilities: 726

Cases in correctional facilities: 277

Deaths: 238

Hospitalizations: 773

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,376), Leesburg (1,527), Tavares (824), Eustis (755) and Mount Dora (709). The Villages also is reporting 44 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 11,455 – increase of 43

Men: 4,708

Women: 6,712

Non-residents: 29

People listed as unknown: 6

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,134

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,254

Deaths: 362

Hospitalizations: 1,106

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,635), Summerfield (472), Belleview (412), Dunnellon (407) and Citra (202). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 858,012 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,838 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 846,321 are residents. A total of 52,743 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,104 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,512 deaths and 51,115 people have been hospitalized.