A president who will put the country first

To the Editor:

The Times They Are A Changin’. A song coined by Bob Dylan back in the 1960s. On Jan. 20, 2021, perhaps we shall start to see actions taken by our new President-elect, Joseph Biden. I would imagine one of his first undertakings may be to appoint a medical commission to devise a plan to get this deadly virus under control.

It will soon be a year since we started wearing masks. We will have a president who will put the country and its people first. Individual selfishness will have been vacuumed from the Oval Office floors, and replaced with understanding and implementation of ways to move our country on the road to once again have the respect of all foreign leaders. President-elect Jo Biden has the will and personality to work with both sides in any political equation to solve any and all matters that shall come his way. You will not hear any hateful remarks about any of our southern border neighbors who may be only searching for a better life, when the are detained at a border crossing. Kindness and understanding are the genes within our President-elect, Joe Biden. His Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, was a perfect choice. She has the will and ability to undertake any assignment that our new president may call attention to. Both, after being sworn in, shall, each day, face the rhetoric of our news media, but all politicians very well know the obstacles that are dealt with daily, according to the title that they represent.

Hugo Buchanan

Lady Lake