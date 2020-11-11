Apartments will have no real impact on traffic flow

To the Editor:

Many people were concerned at the Oct. 27 Sumter County Commission meeting about increased traffic on Morse Boulevard generated by the proposed Hacienda apartments. The traffic engineer presented a graph, but that didn’t mean anything to anybody. It seemed that the additional traffic would be overwhelming.

I found the underlying data for that graph on the county’s website, talked to an expert traffic engineer about traffic patterns in retirement communities, and built a model to support the county’s data. I confirmed the model by counting cars and carts at three locations on Nov. 4 and 5.

At the day’s peak, the apartments add three cars and one cart in any 5-minute period, less than 60 out of 2,000+ vehicles in an hour. Of course, all apartment residents could form a parade and leave at the same time, but that probably won’t happen often.

William Myers

Village of Rio Grande