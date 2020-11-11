CEO departing Citizens First Bank and powerful Villages government board

The CEO of Citizens First Bank will be departing at the end of the year and at the same time leaving a powerful governmental board in The Villages.

Steve Kurtz announced Tuesday that he will be retiring from the bank in The Villages by the end of the year.

His successor at Citizens First Bank is Lindsey Morse Blaise, who became the bank’s president in 2017. Blaise is granddaughter of the late H. Gary Morse and daughter of Tracy Morse.

Kurtz will also be stepping down from the Village Center Community Development Board of Supervisors by the end of the year. At Tuesday’s meeting the Leesburg resident passed the VCCDD chairman’s gavel to Kelly Flores, who works for The Villages Technology Solutions Group, which is owned and operated by Dale Borrowman.

The other remaining members of the VCCDD Board are The Villages Director of Development Robert Chandler IV, Corporate CPA of The Holding Company of The Villages Peter Evans and Villager Doug Tharp, a former president of The VHA.