Denise Ann Eddy Hoffman

Denise Hoffman, age 67, of Wildwood passed away November 9, 2020 after an unexpected (short) illness.

Denise was born on December 30, 1952 to Stanley V Eddy and Frances Ture Eddy. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dale A Hoffman, her sister Sharron Lee Cataldo (Michael), her brother Stan Eddy, her mother Frances (Everette Laplante) and several nieces and nephews. Denise was predeceased by her father, Stanley V Eddy and her sister, Cynthia Marie Neilen.

Denise was a skilled artist, adept at working with clay, natural materials, and various types of cloth. Her handmade teddy bears, Santa figures, and jewelry were cherished by all recipients.

Denise loved gardening, caring for a variety of indoor and outdoor plants. She enjoyed the natural world, cared greatly for birds and wildlife. She enjoyed the beach and the tranquility of the ocean.

Relatives and friends are invited to a small gathering at Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg to celebrate her life on Thursday, November 19 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.