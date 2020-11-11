Gate arms coming down in The Villages due to Tropical Storm Eta

Community Watch is removing gate arms throughout The Villages in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta.

If you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, use caution and stop before proceeding. The process of reinstalling the gate arms will begin once the potential for sustained winds has subsided.

In addition, Entertainment has been canceled tonight and Thursday night at all three town squares.

The District is proactively reviewing storm water basin levels and planning necessary water transfers as needed to accommodate the projected rainfall from the storm to alleviate the risk of flooding.

While some of the pool deck furniture is currently stacked due to social distancing, the furniture may be secured, if necessary. Flags may also be lowered.

These actions are based upon the projected storm trajectory and preparations may vary.

For questions pertaining to severe weather or other emergency management events, you should contact the county in which you reside:

Lake County – Emergency Management: (352) 343-9420 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/emergency_management or

http://alertlake.com/

Marion County – Emergency Management: (352) 369-8100 or

visit http://www.marionso.com/emergency-management and www.alertmarion.com

Sumter County—Emergency Management: (352) 689-4400 or

visit http://sumtercountyfl.gov/718/Emergency-Management and https://member.everbridge.net/453003085614874/login