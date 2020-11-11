Home in trust in The Villages subject of deed compliance hearing

A home in trust in The Villages was the subject of deed compliance hearing Tuesday in front of the Village Center Community Development District.

The home at 804 Bolivar St. in the Village of Del Mar is owned by the Jeanne C. Hicks Trust and Edith C. Dinan Trust.

A complaint was received Aug. 31 about overgrown grass, weeds and bushes. The complaint was verified the following day and Community Standards wrote a deed restriction reminder. The property was not brought into compliance and a notice of the public hearing was sent by regular mail and certified mail on Oct. 5.

The utilities have been turned off at the home, which appears to have a mortgage.

Dinan died in 2006, according to an obituary.

Hicks was arrested last year after skipping a court date which had resulted from a crash in the drive-through lane at Taco Bell in The Villages.

The board agreed to give the owner three days to bring the property into compliance. If not, the owner will be fined $250 and an additional $250 each time the District is forced to maintain the property.