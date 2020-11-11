Wednesday, November 11, 2020
James Francis Moran

Staff Report

James Francis Moran

James Francis Moran, 80 years old, returned to his God on Wednesday November 4th, at his home, surrounded by his wife of 55 years and his 5 children.

James was born at his home on August 3rd 1940, in Chicago, IL. He enlisted in the Unites States Air Force in 1960, attending basic training at Lakeland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. He served at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas and Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL until his honorable discharge in 1964. He followed in his father’s footsteps and began his railroad career at Illinois Central Railroad and retired from Elgin Joliet and Eastern Railway with 37 years of service in 2002.

James married the love his life in June 1965 and raised 5 children whom he adored. He coached all 5 of his children’s baseball and basketball teams. He retired to his dream home in The Villages Florida where he played golf, billiards, and enjoyed live music at the many town squares. His greatest joy is having his family around him, watching them grow, play sports and teach sports to their children.

He is survived by his wife Mariagnes, his sons Tim (Myra), Kevin, Sean (Trish), Bill (Abby), his daughter Margie (Eric) Schmiedl, his nine grandchildren, Victoria and Anthony Moran, Jack, Lucas and Ryan Moran, Hannah, Robert, Rosemary and Mark Schmiedl, Myra’s three children Thomas, Tyler and Elyse Brown, his sister-in-law Ellyn Hayes and his niece Katheryn Hayes as well as his nephew and nieces Kerry Ann Watters, Stephen Hellman, and Amy Breunig. He preceded in death by his parents, James Francis Moran Sr. and Hazel Gertrude Moran and his sister Virginia Hellman.

Services will take place in his birthplace, Illinois and his resting place, Florida. The Illinois funeral mass will be held on November 28th at 10:00 am at St. Liborius Catholic Parish located at 71 W 35th St, Steger, IL 60475. The Florida funeral mass will be held on December 4th at 10:00am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church located at 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. Internment with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513 at 12:30pm on December 4th.

