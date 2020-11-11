Man with sordid legal past charged in connection with Summerfield murder

A 36-year-old man who was jailed alongside a neighbor earlier this year following a jealous confrontation with his wife is behind bars on a murder charge.

Daniel Lee Gilbert was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide without premeditation in the September death of 37-year-old Andrew McQuaig. Deputies found McQuaig’s body on Sept. 8 at a Summerfield residence after he was shot in the head, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office report states.

An eyewitness told deputies that Gilbert had made a deal on Sept. 6 with a man to trade a laptop for a gun. She said the laptop didn’t work and the man who made the deal became upset. She said the man thought she and McQuaig had something to do with the deal but they did not.

Two days later, Gilbert met with McQuaig about the laptop. The eyewitness said McQuaig told Gilbert “not to bring any trouble to his house” and to get the incident straightened out. She described Gilbert as “not getting it” and “not caring” and McQuaig said numerous times that he didn’t want any trouble to come to his home because of the bad trade.

The eyewitness said the two men stood up and McQuaig asked Gilbert for a ride. She said she went to a bedroom to get money for McQuaig and she returned as Gilbert refused to give him a ride. She said McQuaig brought up the bad laptop again and how he didn’t want any trouble as an argument broke out and the two men got into each other’s faces and raised their voices, the report says.

The eyewitness said Gilbert then reached toward his right hip area “where he is known to carry a gun” and was playing with his shirt. He then reached for the gun, which the eyewitness believed was the one involved in the trade, the report says.

The eyewitness said McQuaig started backing up and said to Gilbert, “Boy, you pull that gun, you better use it.” She said McQuaig didn’t make any aggressive movements and was standing with his hands by his sides, with his back to the middle of the living room. She said Gilbert raised his right hand and she heard a “pop” as she saw McQuaig’s head go back, according to the report.

Gilbert’s 37-year-old niece told deputies that she had been in his vehicle with her uncle outside the residence when McQuaig came outside and asked him to come back inside so they could talk, away from “nosey” neighbors. She said Gilbert eventually “casually came walking” back to the vehicle and they drove away. She said Gilbert used a derogatory term to describe McQuaig and claimed he had punched him in the face but didn’t say what had happened inside the residence.

After the incident, Gilbert contacted several people and told them the shooting was in “self-defense” but gave different accounts of what happened. He claimed he wouldn’t turn himself in and threatened to commit suicide over the incident, the report says.

Gilbert’s mother said she spoke with her son on Sept. 8 and he told her, “I shot somebody in self-defense.” He wouldn’t provide any more details but later told her via a text message that he had spoken with a lawyer who said he was facing jail time. Gilbert said to his mother in the text that he wouldn’t “do a day, let alone 30 years,” the report says.

Gilbert spoke with his wife and told her the incident was in self-defense as well. He claimed that McQuaig had a “crossbow nearby” and described being hit in the face, the report says.

Deputies also spoke with the man who traded the weapon, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun, for the laptop. The man said after he realized the laptop was older than advertised and locked with a password, he was upset with McQuaig because he thought he was involved in the trade. He said he later realized that Gilbert was responsible and he wanted him to know that he was upset, the report says.

Gilbert, who gave deputies a Homosassa address but earlier this year lived in Fruitland Park, was being held on no bond on the murder charge and is due in court Dec. 15 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Gilbert was arrested in October at the Dreamers internet café on a Marion County warrant charging him with second degree murder with a firearm. He was also found to be in possession of two grams of methamphetamine and was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Gilbert also was arrested in July along with a neighbor after a jealous battle with his wife over alleged cheating. She claimed Gilbert had been calling her derogatory names such as “whore” as she was holding their infant and “causing a scene in the neighborhood” of their home on Cross Street in the Twin Palms Trailer Park in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She said he had a 9mm firearm tucked in his waistband and she became “fearful” for herself and her children. She called 911 and Gilbert fled to a neighbor’s home.

Deputies went to the neighbor’s home, but 20-year-old Dylan Pelfrey would not admit to Gilbert’s presence in the home. Gilbert made a break for it but was soon apprehended. His 9mm pistol was recovered inside the home.

Gilbert and Pelfrey were each arrested on charges of resisting arrest and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond each.