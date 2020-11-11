Wednesday, November 11, 2020
79.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

Larry D. Croom

Jesus Luis Rosado

A 36-year-old Summerfield man was arrested last week on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

A Marion County sheriff’s Major Crimes detective took Jesus Luis Rosado, who lives on S.E. Hwy. 42, into custody on Thursday, Nov. 5. He is being held in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.

On July 6, the detective received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that provided IP addresses, an email address and user names that he determined belonged to Rosado. The detective used the information provided to obtain a search warrant for Rosado’s residence, the report says.

Multiple units from the sheriff’s office responded to Rosado’s residence this past Thursday to execute the warrant. Rosado told the detective that he had received one video of child pornography from an unknown person a couple of weeks ago but “continually forgot to notify law enforcement of its existence,” the report says.

Rosado later provided access to his phone and several tablets in his possession. A digital forensics technician then located 20 videos depicting child pornography, the report says.

Related Articles

News

Storm delays fundraiser at Cody’s restaurant to benefit kids at Christmas

A fundraiser at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood to make the holidays brighter for less fortunate children has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
News

Community Watch pulls staffers from gates due to Tropical Storm Eta

Community Watch is pulling staffers from gates in The Villages as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
News

The Villages Charter School campus to close due to tropical storm

The Villages Charter School campus will be closed due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
News

Gate arms coming down in The Villages due to Tropical Storm Eta

Community Watch is removing gate arms throughout The Villages in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta. We've got information about other storm preparations.
Read more
News

Villager with history of peeping allegedly videoed man in public restroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man with a history of peeping was arrested Tuesday after allegedly videoing a man in a public restroom.
Read more
News

Hacienda Hills activist speaks out against AAC’s ‘Developer-centric loyalties’

A Villager who became an activist after the Hacienda Hills apartment fiasco has warned the Amenity Authority Committee about its “Developer-centric loyalties.”
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Storm delays fundraiser at Cody’s restaurant to benefit kids at Christmas

A fundraiser at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood to make the holidays brighter for less fortunate children has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
News

Community Watch pulls staffers from gates due to Tropical Storm Eta

Community Watch is pulling staffers from gates in The Villages as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator And Reddish Egret In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

This alligator and reddish egret were spotted at a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset Over The Village Of Dunedin

Check out this beautiful sunset over the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartments will have no real impact on traffic flow

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, did some research and does not believe an apartment complex to be built at the former home of the Hacienda Hills Country Club will have an impact on traffic on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

A 36-year-old Summerfield man was arrested last week on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We cannot allow news media to select our president

Reflecting on last week's balloting, Congressman Daniel Webster writes that, "Americans, not the news media, select our president."
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

A 36-year-old Summerfield man was arrested last week on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
Read more
News

Storm delays fundraiser at Cody’s restaurant to benefit kids at Christmas

A fundraiser at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood to make the holidays brighter for less fortunate children has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
News

Community Watch pulls staffers from gates due to Tropical Storm Eta

Community Watch is pulling staffers from gates in The Villages as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartments will have no real impact on traffic flow

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, did some research and does not believe an apartment complex to be built at the former home of the Hacienda Hills Country Club will have an impact on traffic on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Proud of our work in The Villages

A project manager at Clymer Farner Barley Inc. offers insight into the company’s relationship with The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A president who will put the country first

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident comments on the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

A 36-year-old Summerfield man was arrested last week on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man popped for DUI after found passed out in running vehicle on roadway

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he and his lady friend were found passed out in a running vehicle that was facing the wrong way on a roadway.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,815FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
79.8 ° F
82.4 °
78 °
74 %
4.5mph
40 %
Thu
77 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment