Summerfield man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

A 36-year-old Summerfield man was arrested last week on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

A Marion County sheriff’s Major Crimes detective took Jesus Luis Rosado, who lives on S.E. Hwy. 42, into custody on Thursday, Nov. 5. He is being held in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.

On July 6, the detective received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that provided IP addresses, an email address and user names that he determined belonged to Rosado. The detective used the information provided to obtain a search warrant for Rosado’s residence, the report says.

Multiple units from the sheriff’s office responded to Rosado’s residence this past Thursday to execute the warrant. Rosado told the detective that he had received one video of child pornography from an unknown person a couple of weeks ago but “continually forgot to notify law enforcement of its existence,” the report says.

Rosado later provided access to his phone and several tablets in his possession. A digital forensics technician then located 20 videos depicting child pornography, the report says.