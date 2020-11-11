The Villages Charter School campus to close due to tropical storm

The Villages Charter School will transition to Buffalo E-Learning for Thursday, Nov. 12. The VCS campus will be closed due to Tropical Storm Eta.

School principals/department leaders will communicate specifics regarding the schedule for tomorrow, but it will be a full day of online learning as we have in the past. Details about the lessons for each class will be found on the teachers’ webpages. The Villages Early Childhood Center and Little Buffalo Learning Center will also be closed on Thursday.

Sumter County schools and Marion County Public Schools will also be closed.