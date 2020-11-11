Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.

Sheeker Arnetta Rodman, 38, of Leesburg, was arrested Nov. 26, 2019 on a charge of grand theft after admitting she had stolen the money over several weeks, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baltimore, Md. native had been captured on video surveillance taking money from the register and concealing it in the pockets of her Wal-Mart vest.

However, Rodman has entered into a pre-trial intervention contract which requires her to make restitution to Wal-Mart, stay out of all Wal-Mart stores in Sumter County and complete an anti-theft course. If she completes the terms of of the contract, the charge against her will be dismissed.