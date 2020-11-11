We cannot allow news media to select our president

Last week, we saw a record number of Floridians turn out to exercise their civic duty – to vote. Sumter County, in my district, had among the highest voter turnout in the state! I had confidence in the integrity of Florida’s voting methods and system.

Over the years, our state has taken steps to protect and secure a free and fair election process. Thanks to all who participated – our country depends on the accurate and true voting participation of informed citizens.

Americans, not the news media, select our president. State and federal law, not reporters, set the timeline for certifying election results and the meeting of the electors.

Twenty years ago, the news media projected the wrong winner in Florida, and it was about a month before official results of the 2000 Presidential Election were known. President Trump has the right to take legal action and request recounts to ensure every and only legally cast ballots are counted. We are a nation of laws and order – election laws must be followed, and irregularities investigated.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.