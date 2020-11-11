Wednesday, November 11, 2020
78.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

We cannot allow news media to select our president

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, we saw a record number of Floridians turn out to exercise their civic duty – to vote. Sumter County, in my district, had among the highest voter turnout in the state! I had confidence in the integrity of Florida’s voting methods and system.

Over the years, our state has taken steps to protect and secure a free and fair election process. Thanks to all who participated – our country depends on the accurate and true voting participation of informed citizens. Sumter County, in my district, had among the highest voter turnout in the state!

Americans, not the news media, select our president. State and federal law, not reporters, set the timeline for certifying election results and the meeting of the electors.

Twenty years ago, the news media projected the wrong winner in Florida, and it was about a month before official results of the 2000 Presidential Election were known. President Trump has the right to take legal action and request recounts to ensure every and only legally cast ballots are counted. We are a nation of laws and order – election laws must be followed, and irregularities investigated.   

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Opinions

Let’s hope for a county mask mandate

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, calls on the Sumter County Commission to issue a mask mandate.
Read more
Opinions

A time for healing

Villager Miles Zaremski references a column he wrote earlier in this year in which he called President Trump a "clear and present danger" to The Villages. Now with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, he says we need healing.
Read more
Opinions

A terrible week for Villages bicyclists 

Villager Dave Lawrence writes that this past week was a terrible week for cycling in The Villages. Two separate car/bicycle collisions occurred involving three experienced club cyclists who suffered significant injuries. 
Read more
Opinions

We offer congratulations to local supervisors of elections for job well done

With some voting jurisdictions across the country still struggling to report election results, the three supervisors of elections in the tri-county area should be commended for stellar performances on Election Night.
Read more
Opinions

Pizza and Pennsylvania election returns

With the nation fraught with concern about the presidential election, columnist Barry Evans recommends one of his favorite comfort foods. Pizza!
Read more
Opinions

Two hit-and-run crashes seriously injure bicyclists in The Villages

Two hit-and-run crashes in a single week that seriously injured bicyclists in The Villages are worrisome. How about we slow down, show consideration and share the road?
Read more
Opinions

Villagers should pay attention even though risk to pets considered low

Although the risk of pets contracting COVID-19 is low, Villagers should not let their guard down when it comes to our four-legged friends.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Gate arms coming down in The Villages due to Tropical Storm Eta

Community Watch is removing gate arms throughout The Villages in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta. We've got information about other storm preparations.
Read more
News

Villager with history of peeping allegedly videoed man in public restroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man with a history of peeping was arrested Tuesday after allegedly videoing a man in a public restroom.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset Over The Village Of Dunedin

Check out this beautiful sunset over the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Proud of our work in The Villages

A project manager at Clymer Farner Barley Inc. offers insight into the company’s relationship with The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We cannot allow news media to select our president

Reflecting on last week's balloting, Congressman Daniel Webster writes that, "Americans, not the news media, select our president."
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages Charter School campus to close due to tropical storm

The Villages Charter School campus will be closed due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
News

Gate arms coming down in The Villages due to Tropical Storm Eta

Community Watch is removing gate arms throughout The Villages in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta. We've got information about other storm preparations.
Read more
News

Villager with history of peeping allegedly videoed man in public restroom

A Village of Chitty Chatty man with a history of peeping was arrested Tuesday after allegedly videoing a man in a public restroom.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Proud of our work in The Villages

A project manager at Clymer Farner Barley Inc. offers insight into the company’s relationship with The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A president who will put the country first

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident comments on the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We Republicans should not embarrass ourselves

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident calls on his fellow Republicans to “show some class.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter gets jail time after crashing Mustang upon release from rehab

A Villager’s adult daughter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after crashing a Ford Mustang upon her release from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man popped for DUI after found passed out in running vehicle on roadway

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he and his lady friend were found passed out in a running vehicle that was facing the wrong way on a roadway.
Read more
Crime

Fleeing man nabbed with burglary tools and ski mask in Fruitland Park

A Eustis man was arrested Friday morning on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from a Lake County sheriff’s deputy in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,813FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
78.9 ° F
79 °
78 °
95 %
0.3mph
100 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment