Juvenile Bald Eagle Catching Fish On Virginia Golf Course

Staff Report

Check out this juvenile bald eagle catching a fish on the Virginia Golf Course at Mallory Hills Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Alligator And Reddish Egret In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

This alligator and reddish egret were spotted at a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset Over The Village Of Dunedin

Check out this beautiful sunset over the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill And Snowy Egret At Hogeye Pathway

This roseate spoonbill and snowy egret were spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Full Moon Setting Over Lake Sumter On Halloween Morning

This full moon was setting over Lake Sumter on Halloween morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
More Headlines

News

CEO departing Citizens First Bank and powerful Villages government board

The CEO of Citizens First Bank will be departing at the end of the year and at the same time leaving a powerful governmental board in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area shows jump in cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a steady increase in cases on Wednesday.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Little boy Trump destroying the GOP

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries about the potential damage being done by a childish president.
Read more
Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Artificial sweeteners are not benign

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that artificial sweeteners are not benign. He offers advice.
Read more
Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment