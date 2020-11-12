Thursday, November 12, 2020
Luxury apartment complex to be considered by Lady Lake Commission

Meta Minton

A luxury apartment complex will be considered Monday night in a special conceptual presentation before the Lady Lake Commission.

The apartment complex would consist of seven buildings with 252 units and an 80-unit luxury garage condominium development on a 27.76 parcel on the east side of of U.S. Hwy. 27/441, about 1.5 miles south of County Road 466. The proposal is from Gelcorp Industries which indicates it has been developing “extraordinary residential communities since the 1980s.” Gelcorp has developed “almost one billion in properties within municipalities like Jupiter Island, Hobe Sound, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Windermere and Winter Park.”

A luxury apartment development is being proposed in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake complex would include a mix of 50 percent two-bedroom units averaging 900 square feet, 30 percent one-bedroom units averaging 750 square feet and 20 percent three-bedroom units averaging 1,100 square feet. The buildings would adhere to the town’s recently adopted standard of three stories or less.

The commission will consider the proposal in a special conceptual meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, ahead of its regularly schedule session at 6 p.m. at Lady Lake Town Hall.

