Thursday, November 12, 2020
The Villages
Maintenance worker allegedly tried to sell drugs at Villages High School

Meta Minton

VHS Vice Principal Darrin Bevis

A maintenance worker on felony probation allegedly tried to sell drugs to students at The Villages High School.

The students were in the west parking lot of the school at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when they were approached by 20-year-old Aaron James Hill of Bushnell who offered to sell them THC gummies, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The students alerted VHS Vice Principal Darrin Bevis who approached Hill, who was seated in a golf cart with a metal box on the rear. The golf cart sped away on Belvedere Boulevard and Bevis alerted the school’s resource officer who found Hill in the golf car speaking to a student. The school resource officer asked Hill for identification and he identified himself as a maintenance worker.

Aaron James Hill

The Orlando native was “nervous and agitated” and continually placed his hands in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, the arrest report said. Bevis identified Hill as the man who had fled from him in the golf cart. Hill was found to be in possession of 16 gummies as well as an expired medical marijuana card.

Hill is on felony probation through 2022, as a result of convictions in Orange County on charges of burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

