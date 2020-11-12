Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7

An outspoken supervisor has been selected as chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

Jerry Vicenti was named the board’s new chairman during Thursday’s meeting at Savannah Center.

He was nominated by Supervisor Stephen Lapp, who has been named as the board’s vice chairman.

Vicenti succeeds outgoing chairman Dennis Broedlin, who remains a member of the board.

Vicenti represents CDD 7 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The Village of Hemingway resident has been outspoken on the fact that the bulk of CDD 7’s budget is now dedicated to PWAC, which jointly funds infrastructure projects south of County Road 466, sharing the costs with CDDs 5 through 12.