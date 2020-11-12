Summerfield man accused of slapping woman after trip to Dollar General

A Summerfield man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face while they were on the way home from Dollar General store.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that she and 35-year-old Christopher Peyton Burns got into an argument in the car because she didn’t switch money over from the PayPal account. She said she told Burns to shut up, and he slapped her on the left side of her face with his right hand, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Burns told the deputy there was a verbal altercation but denied striking the victim. The deputy observed a red mark along the left side of the victim’s face, the report said.

Burns was charged with simper domestic battery and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was still being held Tuesday night on $1,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in Marion County Court on Dec. 29.