Thursday, November 12, 2020
78.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man accused of slapping woman after trip to Dollar General

Jim Cheesman

Christopher Peyton Burns

A Summerfield man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face while they were on the way home from Dollar General store.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that she and 35-year-old Christopher Peyton Burns got into an argument in the car because she didn’t switch money over from the PayPal account. She said she told Burns to shut up, and he slapped her on the left side of her face with his right hand, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Burns told the deputy there was a verbal altercation but denied striking the victim. The deputy observed a red mark along the left side of the victim’s face, the report said.

Burns was charged with simper domestic battery and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was still being held Tuesday night on $1,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in Marion County Court on Dec. 29.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.
Read more
Crime

Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Read more
News

CEO departing Citizens First Bank and powerful Villages government board

The CEO of Citizens First Bank will be departing at the end of the year and at the same time leaving a powerful governmental board in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area shows jump in cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a steady increase in cases on Wednesday.
Read more
News

Swimming pools, golf courses, dog parks closed due to Tropical Storm Eta

Dog parks, golf courses and swimming pools are closed due to Tropical Storm Eta. We've got details.
Read more
Health

2 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19

With two more students testing positive for COVID-19 this past Friday, The Villages Charter School accounts for more than half of all the cases identified in Sumter County schools.
Read more
News

Home in trust in The Villages subject of deed compliance hearing

A home in trust in The Villages was the subject of deed compliance hearing Tuesday in front of the Village Center Community Development District.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Summerfield man accused of slapping woman after trip to Dollar General

A Summerfield man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face while they were on the way home from Dollar General store.
Read more
Crime

Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Bald Eagle Catching Fish On Virginia Golf Course

Check out this juvenile bald eagle catching a fish on the Virginia Golf Course at Mallory Hills Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Reddish Egret In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

This alligator and reddish egret were spotted at a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Little boy Trump destroying the GOP

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries about the potential damage being done by a childish president.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Artificial sweeteners are not benign

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that artificial sweeteners are not benign. He offers advice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man accused of slapping woman after trip to Dollar General

A Summerfield man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face while they were on the way home from Dollar General store.
Read more
Crime

Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Little boy Trump destroying the GOP

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries about the potential damage being done by a childish president.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Commissioners should not make masks mandatory

A Village of Fenney resident who voted for incoming Sumter County Commissioners Craig Estep, Gary Search and Oren Miller hope they will listen to the people when it comes to a mask mandate. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The damage continues!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident worries about President Trump refusal to concede defeat.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man accused of slapping woman after trip to Dollar General

A Summerfield man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face while they were on the way home from Dollar General store.
Read more
Crime

Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,821FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
78.5 ° F
79 °
78 °
83 %
3.9mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment