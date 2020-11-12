Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the business, located in the 5600 block of S.E. Hwy. 42, where the victim showed them video surveillance footage of two men on his property. He said he hadn’t seen the two men leave and had a located a white Ford Ranger truck close to the business that appeared to be abandoned.

Deputies checked out the business and found bags filled with multiple tools by the front door of a shed. The victim said the bags weren’t his but was able to identify all of the tools. He said they had come from inside a nearby building and were valued at $800, a sheriff’s office report states.

A short time later, a sheriff’s sergeant located 33-year-old Justin C. Witnauer and 32-year-old Ryan Patrick McGurk near the 7400 block of S.E. Hwy. 42. They matched the descriptions of the suspects from the salvage yard burglary so both were taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office’s South Multi-District Office in Ocala.

Witnauer told deputies that he and McGurk went to the salvage yard and he entered a building on the property, took several tools and placed them in bags they had brought to the business, the report says, adding that Witnauer also had a headlamp in his pocket that he used to illuminate the building in the dark.

McGurk told deputies that he also entered the salvage yard building and placed several hand tools in the bags. During the burglary, he said he heard noises at the front gate and fled south on foot with Witnauer. He also had a flashlight in this pocket that was used to light up the building in the dark, the report says.

Both Witnauer, who lives at 10585 S.E. 150th Place, and McGurk, who lives at 10200 S.E. 149th Lane, were transported to the Marion County Jail, where they were each charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, larceny/grand theft and possession of burglary tools with intent to use. They were being held on $9,000 bond apiece and are due in court Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.