Suspect arrested in deliberate knocking down of gates in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance deliberately knocking down gates in The Villages.

Timothy Walter Henshaw, 55, of Fruitland Park, is facing four counts of criminal mischief following his arrest at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.

A driver believed to be Henshaw on Nov. 6 was captured on surveillance driving through a gate in The Villages and knocking down a gate arm, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The previous day, he had been captured on surveillance knocking down three other gate arms. The license plate number of Henshaw’s pickup truck was caught on surveillance as well as a sign for his business, Reseal Experts LLC.

The replacement of each gate arm costs $250, and The Villages District Office aggressively pursues any motorist responsible for knocking down gate arms. Many wind up paying through their automobile insurance.

Henshaw was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

The Philadelphia native was arrested last year after Fruitland Park police were called to his home at 413 Tropic Circle where a woman was “very upset, breathing rapidly and crying.” She told police she “fell.” He was arrested on a felony charge of battery, but the prosecutor’s office decided not to pursue the case.