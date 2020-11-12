Thursday, November 12, 2020
78.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Tallahassee law firm considered for legal representation for CDD 7

Meta Minton

The Community Development District 7 is looking at a proposal for legal representation from a Tallahassee law firm.

CDD 7 Supervisor Jerry Vicenti was disappointed that a request-for-proposal process launched by the District garnered only one response. That firm has been deemed not to have the necessary experience to properly represent CDD 7.

Vicenti took it upon himself to seek a legal firm and his search led him to Hopping Green & Sams PA, whose practice includes assisting special districts in the areas of public finance, public procurement, open government and ethics, rule making procedures and construction matters.

Earlier this year, CDD 7 voted to fire law firm Brionez & Brionez after receiving a $10,000 bill for research it had asked attorney Mark Brionez to perform. After the research was done, Brionez indicated he would need to recuse himself from representing CDD 7 at a special meeting because he represents the other CDDs which make up PWAC. He concluded he had a conflict of interest. CDD 7 has hired him back on an hourly basis with the understanding it was searching for a new legal representative.

The board on Thursday agreed to pay a $914.90 bill for Brionez & Brionez for the months of September and October. His rate is $200 per hour.

The attorneys working for Hopping Green & Sams would charge between $310 and $375 per hour. The firm also proposed flat rates of either $24,000 or $36,000 per year, depending on the number of meetings that would require an attorney’s attendance. The CDD 7 board meets monthly, but could require an attorney represent its interests at weekly Architectural Review Committee meetings and monthly PWAC meetings.

The matter was tabled until the December meeting, to give supervisors time to review the proposal.

Related Articles

News

Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7

Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7
Read more
News

Luxury apartment complex to be considered by Lady Lake Commission

A luxury apartment complex will be considered Monday night in a special conceptual presentation before the Lady Lake Commission.
Read more
News

Cheshire selected to serve fifth term as Fruitland Park’s mayor

Fruitland Park Mayor Chris Cheshire agreed Thursday night to serve a fifth term as the leader of the city’s commission.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man accused of slapping woman after trip to Dollar General

A Summerfield man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face while they were on the way home from Dollar General store.
Read more
Crime

Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Read more
News

CEO departing Citizens First Bank and powerful Villages government board

The CEO of Citizens First Bank will be departing at the end of the year and at the same time leaving a powerful governmental board in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7

Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7
Read more
News

Luxury apartment complex to be considered by Lady Lake Commission

A luxury apartment complex will be considered Monday night in a special conceptual presentation before the Lady Lake Commission.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Bald Eagle Catching Fish On Virginia Golf Course

Check out this juvenile bald eagle catching a fish on the Virginia Golf Course at Mallory Hills Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Reddish Egret In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

This alligator and reddish egret were spotted at a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Little boy Trump destroying the GOP

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries about the potential damage being done by a childish president.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Artificial sweeteners are not benign

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that artificial sweeteners are not benign. He offers advice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Tallahassee law firm considered for legal representation for CDD 7

The Community Development District 7 is looking at a proposal for legal representation from a Tallahassee law firm.
Read more
News

Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7

Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7
Read more
News

Luxury apartment complex to be considered by Lady Lake Commission

A luxury apartment complex will be considered Monday night in a special conceptual presentation before the Lady Lake Commission.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Little boy Trump destroying the GOP

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries about the potential damage being done by a childish president.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Commissioners should not make masks mandatory

A Village of Fenney resident who voted for incoming Sumter County Commissioners Craig Estep, Gary Search and Oren Miller hope they will listen to the people when it comes to a mask mandate. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The damage continues!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident worries about President Trump refusal to concede defeat.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield men jailed after tool heist at Marion County salvage yard

Two Summerfield men are behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a salvage yard was burglarized on Veterans Day.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man accused of slapping woman after trip to Dollar General

A Summerfield man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face while they were on the way home from Dollar General store.
Read more
Crime

Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution

A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,821FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
78.5 ° F
79 °
78 °
83 %
3.9mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment