Friday, November 13, 2020
69.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Community Watch cameras played crucial role in finding hit-and-run drivers

Meta Minton

Community Watch cameras are receiving praise for their crucial role in finding two hit-and-run suspects who struck bicyclists and fled in The Villages.

Marilyn Hamilton

Lt. Robert Siemer, district commander in The Villages for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, said the cameras are the unsung heroes in tracking down the two suspects in the hit-and-run crashes which occurred Oct. 30 and Nov. 3.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Florida Highway Patrol in the arrests of 89-year-old Marilyn Jean Hamilton of The Villages on Nov. 5 and 59-year-old William Joseph Croop of Orange Springs on Nov. 8.

The gate cameras captured key images, including the license plate number of Croop’s silver Jaguar, that led authorities to the suspects.   

Community Watch was quick and responsive in analyzing the surveillance and producing the incriminating images.

“They put a lot of hours into it,” Siemer said.

William Joseph Croop

Hamilton allegedly stopped her white Mercedes, got out and saw Villagers Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, injured on the pavement. She drove away and was arrested after she took the damaged Mercedes to an automotive repair facility in Gainesville.

Croop’s Jaguar was tracked down after a tip led investigators to a home in the Village of Glenbrook. Croop claimed he was “sleep driving” when he struck Villager Ken Nevers on Hillsborough Trail. Croop said he thought he hit a pole.

Related Articles

Health

Town squares resuming normal operations despite spiking COVID-19 cases

Despite continued spikes in COVID-19 cases in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, The Villages has apparently decided to fully reopen all three town squares – a decision that has drawn the ire of an elected official in the community.
Read more
Crime

Villagers in Wisconsin nervous about travel granted time to fix deed compliance problem

A husband and wife in Wisconsin nervous about travel due to the Coronavirus have been granted 90 days to fix a deed compliance problem at their villa in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as Villages tops 900 cases of deadly virus

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as The Villages hit a milestone in the number of cases that have been reported in the community.
Read more
News

Widow gets no help with pond that has soured sale of her home

A widow who has been trying to sell her home failed to receive help with a problematic pond which has soured buyers on her property.
Read more
News

Villa community in The Villages will receive gentle reminder about parking

Residents of a villa community in The Villages will receive a gentle reminder about parking.
Read more
Crime

Homeless woman arrested after returning to bench at Spanish Springs

A homeless woman was arrested after returning to a bench near the caboose at Spanish Springs.
Read more
News

Driver of truck ticketed after crash in roundabout in The Villages

The driver of a box truck was ticketed after a crash in a roundabout Friday morning in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villagers in Wisconsin nervous about travel granted time to fix deed compliance problem

A husband and wife in Wisconsin nervous about travel due to the Coronavirus have been granted 90 days to fix a deed compliance problem at their villa in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as Villages tops 900 cases of deadly virus

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as The Villages hit a milestone in the number of cases that have been reported in the community.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

View Of Lake Sumter From Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille

Check out this view of Lake Sumter from the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille. Thanks to Pam Blake for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Bald Eagle Catching Fish On Virginia Golf Course

Check out this juvenile bald eagle catching a fish on the Virginia Golf Course at Mallory Hills Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Reddish Egret In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

This alligator and reddish egret were spotted at a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dog parks and COVID-19

A Village of LaBelle North resident frequently uses a dog park in The Villages and is worried that COVID-19 could be taken home to his wife, who is a cancer survivor. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers in Wisconsin nervous about travel granted time to fix deed compliance problem

A husband and wife in Wisconsin nervous about travel due to the Coronavirus have been granted 90 days to fix a deed compliance problem at their villa in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Black Friday

Columnist Barry Evans looks ahead to Thanksgiving - and Black Friday.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Town squares resuming normal operations despite spiking COVID-19 cases

Despite continued spikes in COVID-19 cases in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, The Villages has apparently decided to fully reopen all three town squares – a decision that has drawn the ire of an elected official in the community.
Read more
Crime

Villagers in Wisconsin nervous about travel granted time to fix deed compliance problem

A husband and wife in Wisconsin nervous about travel due to the Coronavirus have been granted 90 days to fix a deed compliance problem at their villa in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as Villages tops 900 cases of deadly virus

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as The Villages hit a milestone in the number of cases that have been reported in the community.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dog parks and COVID-19

A Village of LaBelle North resident frequently uses a dog park in The Villages and is worried that COVID-19 could be taken home to his wife, who is a cancer survivor. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too many details

A reader argues that Villages-News.com is offering too many details with some news stories. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

America’s balloting system needs an overhaul

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends America’s balloting system needs an overhaul.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers in Wisconsin nervous about travel granted time to fix deed compliance problem

A husband and wife in Wisconsin nervous about travel due to the Coronavirus have been granted 90 days to fix a deed compliance problem at their villa in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Homeless woman arrested after returning to bench at Spanish Springs

A homeless woman was arrested after returning to a bench near the caboose at Spanish Springs.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested in deliberate knocking down of gates in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance deliberately knocking down gates in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,823FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
69.9 ° F
71 °
69 °
100 %
1.4mph
75 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
75 °
Wed
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment