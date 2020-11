The driver of a box truck was ticketed after a crash in a roundabout Friday morning in The Villages.

The truck had been traveling at 11:22 a.m. on El Camino Real when the driver failed to yield to a woman in a black Audi who was on Buena Vista Boulevard in the roundabout near Savannah Center, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries.

The driver of the truck was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.