Friday, November 13, 2020
74 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Tempers flare as Fruitland Park explores fire services contract with Lake County

Larry D. Croom

Emotions ran raw again Thursday night as Fruitland Park commissioners unanimously instructed City Manager Gary La Venia to explore contracting with Lake County for fire services for the older part of the city.

The decision came after La Venia presented commissioners with an email he received last month from Lake County Deputy Manager John Molenda. In the email, Molenda said Lake County Fire Rescue often is called upon to cover the original portion of the city when it’s fire department goes “out of service.” Molenda’s email didn’t concern The Villages portion of Fruitland Park, as that fire service is provided by The Villages Public Safety Department.

Fruitland Park commissioners have instructed City Manager Gary La Venia to contact Lake County about providing fire service for the older portion of the city.

Molenda said Fruitland Park’s Station 56 was out of service 61 times in the first seven months of this year. He said there were more out of service days in the first five months of this year than in all of 2019, when there was an average of 3.7 times per month as opposed to the current eight times per month.

Molenda said “it is imperative” that the Fruitland Park station stay available to respond to calls as the closet unit in the older part of the city and as a backup or secondary unit on specific incidents assigned by the countywide dispatch system or the Lake County medical director. He added that there’s already a “demand” placed on surrounding fire units because the Fruitland Park department provides basic life support versus advanced life support like most other fire departments throughout the state.

“The absence is becoming more frequent, jeopardizing the safety of not only the public but also other emergency responders in need of backup and assistance,” Molenda wrote.

Molenda said another issue is that response times of surrounding units increase when the Fruitland Park department goes out of service.

“Further, patient care and protection of life and property are hindered as a result of the disruption,” he said, adding that roughly one in five Lake County Fire Rescue responses to Fruitland Park comes because Station 56 is out of service. “The lack of consistent staffing has a domino effect on the entire system.”

Fruitland Park Fire Chief Donald Gilpin said many of the out-of-service calls involve mandatory training days, which takes the city’s only staffed engine out of service, as well as some instances for equipment maintenance. But he said he wasn’t sure how many of the 61 out of service instances were because of training versus a lack of training – a response that angered Mayor Chris Cheshire, who chastised Gilpin and said he wished he were more prepared to answer pertinent questions about his department.

Commissioner Patrick DeGrave

Gilpin and Commissioner Patrick DeGrave, who spent 39 years in local government in Wisconsin and Illinois, tangled over various questions about the fire department. DeGrave said it always seems to become an emotional issue when the department is discussed – a similar discussion erupted during a meeting in January and in October 2019 – and pointed out that the issue has been on the table for the two years he’s been in office.

“As the city expands, of course, the fire department will have to expand along with it, so costs will simply continue to grow,” DeGrave said.

Bell referred back to an emotional past meeting when residents came to defend their local volunteer fire department, which is now a thing of the past.

“At that point it was about tied as far as going to the county,” he said. “Now, it’s cheaper to go to the county, cheaper for the residents. That’s what we’re here doing, is representing our residents. We need to keep the costs down for them.”

DeGrave said the issue had been discussed enough and contracting with Lake County to provide services would be a much better deal, both financially and in the coverage provided. Commissioner John Mobilian agreed, adding that it simply comes down to finances for him and the fact that the city can’t afford to fund its own fire department as it continues to grow.

Mayor Chris Cheshire

Gilpin argued that it would be possible to have such a department and suggested that he’d seek a variety of grants to help pay for it. He said the department could operate full-time with six firefighters and part-timers to fill in on shifts when needed.

After the discussion went back and forth between the commission for several minutes, Cheshire had had enough. He scolded Gilpin, who earlier had said he had been seeking a workshop with commissioners to discuss the fire department. He said Thursday night would have been the perfect time to have that discussion if he had been prepared.

With that, the commission agreed to have La Venia contact Lake County to see what kind of contract would be available to provide fire services to the city. Cheshire said he was “done” with the issue and an obviously upset Gilpin quickly left the meeting.

Related Articles

News

Laurel Manor Recreation Center will be closed on Sunday

The Laurel Manor Recreation Center including all outside facilities will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Nov. 15.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested in deliberate knocking down of gates in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance deliberately knocking down gates in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Maintenance worker allegedly tried to sell drugs at Villages High School

A maintenance worker on felony probation allegedly tried to sell drugs to students at The Villages High School.
Read more
Crime

CDD 7 poised to take action next month to limit power of trolls

Community Development District 7 is poised to take action next month to limit the power of trolls when it comes to deed compliance in The Villages.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area continues to see new cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as more cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Tallahassee law firm considered for legal representation for CDD 7

Community Development District 7 is looking at a proposal for legal representation from a Tallahassee law firm.
Read more
News

Outspoken supervisor selected as chairman in Community Development District 7

An outspoken supervisor has been selected as chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Laurel Manor Recreation Center will be closed on Sunday

The Laurel Manor Recreation Center including all outside facilities will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Nov. 15.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested in deliberate knocking down of gates in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance deliberately knocking down gates in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

View Of Lake Sumter From Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille

Check out this view of Lake Sumter from the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille. Thanks to Pam Blake for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Bald Eagle Catching Fish On Virginia Golf Course

Check out this juvenile bald eagle catching a fish on the Virginia Golf Course at Mallory Hills Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Reddish Egret In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course

This alligator and reddish egret were spotted at a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dog parks and COVID-19

A Village of LaBelle North resident frequently uses a dog park in The Villages and is worried that COVID-19 could be taken home to his wife, who is a cancer survivor. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspect arrested in deliberate knocking down of gates in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance deliberately knocking down gates in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Black Friday

Columnist Barry Evans looks ahead to Thanksgiving - and Black Friday.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Tempers flare as Fruitland Park explores fire services contract with Lake County

Emotions ran raw again Thursday night as Fruitland Park commissioners unanimously instructed City Manager Gary La Venia to explore contracting with Lake County for fire services for the older part of the city.
Read more
News

Laurel Manor Recreation Center will be closed on Sunday

The Laurel Manor Recreation Center including all outside facilities will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Nov. 15.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested in deliberate knocking down of gates in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance deliberately knocking down gates in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dog parks and COVID-19

A Village of LaBelle North resident frequently uses a dog park in The Villages and is worried that COVID-19 could be taken home to his wife, who is a cancer survivor. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too many details

A reader argues that Villages-News.com is offering too many details with some news stories. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

America’s balloting system needs an overhaul

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends America’s balloting system needs an overhaul.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspect arrested in deliberate knocking down of gates in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance deliberately knocking down gates in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Maintenance worker allegedly tried to sell drugs at Villages High School

A maintenance worker on felony probation allegedly tried to sell drugs to students at The Villages High School.
Read more
Crime

CDD 7 poised to take action next month to limit power of trolls

Community Development District 7 is poised to take action next month to limit the power of trolls when it comes to deed compliance in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,824FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
74 ° F
75.2 °
73.4 °
94 %
1.6mph
90 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
75 °
Wed
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment