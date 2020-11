To the Editor

While I appreciate the news of future construction in our area, I do have a problem with the Crime section of your “news.”

I don’t feel that you should give details of certain stories. We don’t need to know that the man in the bathroom pulled out his penis to urinate. Nor do we need to know that the voyeur lived at one address then moved to another. While some people want all the dirty details, it’s just not professional.

Cynthia Sands