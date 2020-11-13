Friday, November 13, 2020
Villa community in The Villages will receive gentle reminder about parking

Meta Minton

Residents of a villa community in The Villages will receive a gentle reminder about parking.

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors agreed Friday to send the message to the residents of the La Cresenta Villas.

Residents of the villa community spoke out in January about a truck which they claimed had been a problem for a year. They alleged the truck’s owner was running a business out of his home. They also claimed that the truck was noisy and spewing diesel exhaust. One frustrated resident was arrested after confronting the truck’s owner. A criminal case against the Villager is still pending in Sumter County Court.

The board has agreed to distribute a notice to residents, explaining that the “temporary” parking is intended to be used by guests, not homeowners. You can see the informational piece at this link: Flyer_re_Temp_Parking

“We agreed that before we tried more draconian measures, we would try to educate residents. This is a step toward educating residents,” said CDD 2 Chairman Bill Schikora.

The “draconian” steps could include towing.

The distribution of the information could be by door hanger or brochure.

