Billy Jo Stuart

Staff Report

Billy Jo Stuart

Billy Jo “Jody” Stuart, age 77, of the Villages, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep overnight on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Oxford, Florida. She was born October 25, 1943 in Houston, Texas to her parents, Clarence Milton and Willie Mae Cunningham.

She is survived by her three children: Jonica (& Mark) Mangieri of the Villages, FL, John (&Rowena) Stuart of Riverside, CA, and Elizabeth Johnson of Encinitas, CA as well as her sister,Margaret Fougeron of Bellville, TX and her five grandchildren: Mike, Morgan, Caleb, Joey (&Jennifer), and Johnny. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, John Stuart.

Jody spent her life as a homemaker with many interests. She loved reading and could be found with a book in her hand many waking hours. She enjoyed meals with family and friends, visiting National Parks (especially Rocky Mountain National Park), the entire Christmas season, bowling and golf. She had attended Heritage Community Church as well as a Bible study program (BSF) in both Houston and Ocala. Jody had a great sense of humor and enjoyed writing funny poems and drawing humorous cartoons for family birthdays. She delighted in making each family member feel special. She had a varied taste in music, enjoying most everything from classical opera music to the likes of Slim Whitman.

There will be a memorial service for family and friends at Heritage Community Church, 509 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park, FL on Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 am led by Pastor Sidney Brock. A celebration of life will be held at a future time in Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jody’s name to Beyond the Walls Food Pantry at 609 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park, FL (online donations through Heritage Community Church at heritagecommunity.org) or to your local public library.

