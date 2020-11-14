Couple arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood on charges of child neglect

A couple was arrested at Motel 6 in Wildwood on charges of child neglect.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy went to the motel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 a.m. Friday looking for 22-year-old Zachariah Robert Muchnicki of Wildwood, who was wanted on a Sumter County warrant to revoke his bond. The deputy went to Room 206 where 18-year-old Casidee Ivancovich, also of Wildwood, opened the door.

The deputy asked for Muchnicki, but Ivancovich claimed he was not in the room. The deputy noticed the bathroom door was closed and called out for Muchnicki. When he emerged from the bathroom, he was placed under arrest.

There were two young children in the motel room, and Ivancovich said she was “babysitting.” There was also a digital scale in the room. Small donuts, chips and cereal were near the measuring device, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Muchnicki and Ivanocovich were arrested on charges of child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $1,000. Muchnicki was being held without bond.