Daily Sun has plenty of advertising to pay for TV guide insert

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ms. Schwartz was told lack of Daily Sun advertising was the reason for no TV guide in the paper. I cannot  believe that answer. Just look in the Friday Nov. 13,2020 paper and see that at least 80 percent of the paper sections A,C,D  have half page or third page ads on them. It is hard to find news among the several full page ads. Is the paper just giving the space away? I hope the managing editor will reconsider and bring back the TV weekly guide. I don’t think it is lack of advertising.

Donald Simson
Village of Santiago

 

