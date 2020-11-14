George Kenneth Quinlan

George K. Quinlan, 87, of Oxford, FL, passed away on November 12, 2020, at Your Life of Wildwood in Wildwood, FL. George was born on December 19,1932 in Brooklyn, New York to John “Jack” and Oline (Christensen) Quinlan. He was a graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1950.

George married Nancy Weiss on September 12, 1966. They were married for 53 years. Nancy predeceased George in January 2020. George and Nancy moved to Hudson, Florida from New York in 1993 and then to The Villages in 2016.

George grew up in Long Island NY. He served in the U.S. Navy with the Mobile Construction Battalion #3 with the Seabees during the Korean War from May of 1951 until May of 1957, he was stationed in the Subic Bay and in the Philippine Islands and earned the National Defense Service Medal.

After his service he returned to New York to begin his work at the Long Island Lighting Company. George worked as an electrician for many years and later established the Indian Head Bike Shop in Smithtown, NY.

George was a Master Mason with 50 years of dedication to the Masonic Fraternity. He enjoyed cruising, golfing, softball, and watching his favorite sports teams. George volunteered in the Citizen Service Unit with the Pasco County Sheriff’s office helping with the annual Thanksgiving turkey distribution for those in need.

George is survived by his children from his first wife, Lucille Muhlenbruck; son, George Quinlan Jr. and wife, Joyce Cooper of Maine; daughter, Dawn Quinlan of Oxford, FL. Grandchildren, Jeffery, Daniel and Kelly Quinlan, and great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Ellie.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations; 410 N. Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785. Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Florida National Cemetery following the Service.