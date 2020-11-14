Irma Yolanda Gravier, 60, The Villages, Florida passed away on November 6, 2020 at Leesburg Regional Medical Center, Leesburg, Florida.

She was born on June 20, 1960 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to her parents Adalberto Rodriguez and Maria E. Rodriguez. Irma was a Clinical Supervisor at The Villages Health Santa Barbara Health Care Center. She had formerly worked at The Villages Hospital and Freedom Point in The Villages as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She and her husband moved to The Villages 12 years ago from Allentown, Pennsylvania and prior to that from the Bronx, New York. She was of the Catholic Faith and was a former member of Our Lady Help of Christians in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years: Salvador Gravier of The Villages, FL; her mother: Maria Rodriguez of Leesburg, FL; a son: Pierre Gravier and his wife Lisa of Bordentown, NJ; two daughters: Bernadette Enriquez and her husband Mark of Bethlehem, PA and Melissa Gravier and her fiancé Chris of Auburndale, FL; two brothers: Alberto Rodriguez of Leesburg, FL and Edgardo Rodriguez of Allentown, PA; seven grandchildren: Marques, Zophia, Marek, Ace, Maxwell, Kyra and Milo and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Leesburg, Florida. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00PM (Noon) at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Irma’s loving memory.