Lady Lake police nab man accused of sending nude photos of estranged lady friend

The efforts of a Lady Lake police detective led to the arrest of a man accused of sending out nude photos of his estranged lady friend.

Fredderick Lee Crawford, 34, of Tavares, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging him with sexual cyber harassment.

The woman, who shares a child with Crawford, contacted Lady Lake police in October to report that he had sent out a nude photo of her via a group text. He threatened to send out more nude photos of her if she did not start speaking to him again. He went on to post a nude photo of the woman on Facebook, but she was able to delete it.

Crawford and the woman apparently have a long history during which he has been harassing her, according to Lake County Court records. In 2016, he had called her place of employment so many times that her boss had to switch the phone over to an answering service. He showed up at a daycare facility and tried to take their son at a time he did not have permission to take the child out of daycare. Crawford continuously “called and texted her with vague threats.”

At one point, a police officer in Leesburg encouraged her to press a case against Crawford, but the woman indicated she had little faith in the state attorney’s office.

“No, because I have been there for this and they won’t do anything,” she said according to a 2016 affidavit of probable cause.

Crawford previously has been arrested for violating court injunctions and on a charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

After his latest arrest, he was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.