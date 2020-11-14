Open-Air Basket Fest to benefit children living in the Ocala National Forest

Those who are looking for a fun holiday gift for a friend or family member are invited to check out the upcoming open-air Basket Fest at the Havana Country Club restaurant breezeway.

The event, which will benefit the Friends of SoZo Kids’ holiday initiatives for children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest, will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 50 baskets will be on display. Raffle tickets will be available at the event for a suggested donation of $5 for 6 tickets, $10 for 15 tickets and $20 for 35 tickets.

In addition, two handmade quilts, “Downton Abbey” tea parties and other items will be available in a silent auction.

Havana is providing a $5-off meal coupon, good for 30 days, for people donating at least $5 toward raffle tickets at the door. Musician Nevin Mann will perform for diners in the breezeway. Shoppers need not stick around all afternoon. Winners will be announced at 3:05 p.m., and winnings must be picked up by 4 p.m.

The baskets were supposed to have been raffled off last March at the Senior Opportunity Zone conference, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who bought tickets for the conference will receive five “free” raffle tickets they can use at the Basket Fest.

“We were waiting for the right time and a safe place to make good on our promise to raffle off the baskets, and we finally figured it out,” said Linda Casey, vice president of Friends of SoZo Kids Inc., the nonprofit sponsoring the event.

More information about Basket Fest, including the content of the baskets, is available at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com.