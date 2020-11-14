Pair arrested after deputies respond to alarm at Summerfield storage facility

An Oxford man was arrested on drug charges and an Ohio-born woman was charged with giving a false name to law enforcement after being detained early Wednesday when Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a Summerfield self-storage facility.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to Public Storage, 15760 U.S. Hwy 441, where the alarm company advised a man was walking around within the gates of the business. Upon arrival, a deputy found 23-year-old Darren Michael Frasier, of 4971 County Road 201, prying on the door of a white car with a machete, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Frasier told the deputy he was fixing the car, which had a flat tire. He was detained for further investigation and to establish that he was allowed to be on the property. Another deputy conducted a pat-down search and asked Frasier if he could empty everything from his pockets. Frasier said, “OK,” and the deputy pulled out a clear plastic bag containing 20 small round blue pills with an “R” on one side and “031” on the other, which were later identified as Alprazolam, the report said.

A third deputy walked around the area where Frasier was working on the vehicle and found a green Crown Royal bag that contained a large amount of a crystalized white substance and a large clear plastic bag filled with many smaller clear plastic bags. The white substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 83.8 grams, according to the report.

After being read his Miranda warning, Frasier said all of the tools and bags on and around the vehicle were his. When asked about the green Crown Royal bag and its contents, he said it was not his and that he wanted to talk to a “drug detective.” When asked why he wanted to speak with a drug detective, he said he was “in a situation and just wanted to talk to a drug detective,” the report said.

Frasier was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine (more than 14 grams), and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was being held in the Marion County Jail on $8,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Marion County Court on Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, deputies also detained a woman who was in a vehicle at the scene that had a stolen license tag. The woman said her name was Hannah M. Hoffman and said she was born in 1993. It was later revealed her correct name Dawn Elizabeth Sanders and she is 31 years old. The report did not provide Sanders’ address – only that she was born in Ohio. She’s being held on $1,000 bond and will appear in court on Dec. 29.