PepperTree Apartments man jailed on DUI charge after shots of vodka

A PepperTree Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after eight shots of vodka and crashing his truck.

Robert Cody Bell, 29, who lives in the apartment complex on U.S. 301 in Wildwood, had been driving a black 2013 F-150 pickup when he was involved in a crash shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He was lethargic and swayed when he tried to walk. He admitted he had been drinking and said he consumed eight shots of vodka between 8 p.m. and midnight the night before.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, removing his flip flops and doing them in his bare feet. He failed the exercises and provided breath samples that registered .179 and .198 blood alcohol content.

A check revealed that Bell twice has been convicted of driving under the influence in Sumter County. Those convictions were in 2014 and 2105, the arrest report said.

Bell was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $8,000 bond.