Sunday, November 15, 2020
81.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

Larry D. Croom

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.

All told, Florida is reporting 885,201 cases – an increase of 10,105 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 872,810 are residents. A total of 53,554 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,206 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,734 deaths and 51,900 people have been hospitalized.

The increase in the number of new cases marks the biggest spike since July 25 when 12,199 new positive results were reported. It follows a trend that’s being seen across the United States as new cases are being reported at an alarming rate, with 184,000 reported on Friday alone.

Locally, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up six for a total of 919;
  • Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,557;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 418;
  • Summerfield up three for a total of 486;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 483;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 218;
  • Belleview up one for a total of 425; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 49.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,160 cases – an increase of 12 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,788 men, 1,338 women, 17 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 802 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 302 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 865 cases – an increase of six in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and the Lady Lake portion of the county, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (364, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (88), Center Hill (61) and Sumterville (58). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 28 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 24,522 – increase of 157
  • Men: 11,028
  • Women: 13,221
  • Non-residents: 119
  • People listed as unknown: 154
  • Deaths: 696
  • Hospitalizations: 2,189

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,623 – increase of 96
  • Men: 4,417
  • Women: 5,010
  • Non-residents: 70
  • People listed as unknown: 126
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 730
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 282
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 769
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,448), Leesburg (1,557), Tavares (841), Eustis (780) and Mount Dora (723). The Villages also is reporting 45 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,739 – increase of 49
  • Men: 4,823
  • Women: 6,873
  • Non-residents: 32
  • People listed as unknown: 11
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,155
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,256
  • Deaths: 364
  • Hospitalizations: 1,118
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,823), Summerfield (486), Belleview (425), Dunnellon (425) and Citra (205). The Villages is reporting nine cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Related Articles

News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
News

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors seeking applicants for vacant seat

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.
Read more
News

New date for Lion’s Club food drive postponed due to Tropical Storm Eta

The Lake Sumter and Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club's Drop Off Food Drive has announced a new collection date after the previous date was derailed by Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
Read more
News

Donations of Christmas decorations sought to benefit struggling families

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has the perfect solution for those who are never going to use all of the Christmas decorations they brought with them from up north.
Read more
News

LWV of The Villages/Tri-County Area hosting discussion on Electoral College

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County Area will be hosting a ZOOM discussion on the Electoral College at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. You can join in!
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
News

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors seeking applicants for vacant seat

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Peacock Butterfly At Fenney Nature Trail

This white peacock butterfly was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

View Of Lake Sumter From Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille

Check out this view of Lake Sumter from the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille. Thanks to Pam Blake for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did President Trump lie about COVID-19?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is disappointed the President Trump’s promises about COVID-19 haven’t come to fruition.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
News

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors seeking applicants for vacant seat

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did President Trump lie about COVID-19?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is disappointed the President Trump’s promises about COVID-19 haven’t come to fruition.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Watch out for roofer who advertises in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has a warning about a roofing company which advertises in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A celebration of pickleball in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident celebrates pickleball in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab man accused of sending nude photos of estranged lady friend

The efforts of a Lady Lake police detective led to the arrest of a man accused of sending out nude photos of his estranged lady friend.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree Apartments man jailed on DUI charge after shots of vodka

A PepperTree Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after eight shots of vodka and crashing his truck.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,833FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.4 ° F
84.2 °
79 °
66 %
0.9mph
1 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
69 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment