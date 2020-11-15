Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.

All told, Florida is reporting 885,201 cases – an increase of 10,105 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 872,810 are residents. A total of 53,554 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,206 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,734 deaths and 51,900 people have been hospitalized.

The increase in the number of new cases marks the biggest spike since July 25 when 12,199 new positive results were reported. It follows a trend that’s being seen across the United States as new cases are being reported at an alarming rate, with 184,000 reported on Friday alone.

Locally, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up six for a total of 919;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,557;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 418;

Summerfield up three for a total of 486;

Wildwood up one for a total of 483;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 218;

Belleview up one for a total of 425; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 49.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,160 cases – an increase of 12 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,788 men, 1,338 women, 17 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 802 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 302 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 865 cases – an increase of six in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and the Lady Lake portion of the county, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (364, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (88), Center Hill (61) and Sumterville (58). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 28 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 24,522 – increase of 157

Men: 11,028

Women: 13,221

Non-residents: 119

People listed as unknown: 154

Deaths: 696

Hospitalizations: 2,189

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,623 – increase of 96

Men: 4,417

Women: 5,010

Non-residents: 70

People listed as unknown: 126

Cases in long-term care facilities: 730

Cases in correctional facilities: 282

Deaths: 243

Hospitalizations: 769

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,448), Leesburg (1,557), Tavares (841), Eustis (780) and Mount Dora (723). The Villages also is reporting 45 cases.

MARION COUNTY