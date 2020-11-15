Sunday, November 15, 2020
81.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

Larry D. Croom

Officer Courtney Stewart

Fruitland Park Police Officer Courtney Stewart has had a quite a year.

In November 2019, she joined the police department as a rookie officer after graduating from the University of Central Florida and the police academy. Just one year later, she is being lauded as the department’s officer of the year.

“I feel very happy, it’s been a really good year,” Stewart said recently after being honored in front of the Fruitland Park Commission.

Stewart first came to the police department in 2018 as part of an internship program through UCF. Chief Erik Luce said she did a great job and after receiving credit for the internship, she continued to drive in from Orange County every day to volunteer her time and learn more. She decided that Fruitland Park was where she wanted to work and she approached Luce about the possibility of becoming an officer.

“If I could just clone her,” Luce said with a smile after presenting Stewart with a plaque signifying her accomplishment.

Fruitland Park Police Officer Courtney Stewart is honored by Mayor Chris Cheshire, left, and Chief Erik Luce recently for being named the department’s officer of the year.

Luce said he told Stewart that if she passed the police academy and he had an opening, she would be welcome in his department.

“It laid out perfectly,” Luce said. “She’s done a tremendous job.”

Luce added that one Stewart’s most important attributes is the connection she has with Fruitland Park residents. She often starts her day out in The Villages portion of the city, walking and talking with residents. And she makes it a point to be quite familiar with the city’s residents as far as their interactions with law enforcement are concerned.

“If she hears one of her partners dealing with somebody like that, she’ll make sure she’s there or she’ll make sure that officer knows about that person, whether it might be a narcotic addiction or precautions that need to be taken,” Luce said. “Whatever it is, she makes sure that that officer is aware. That’s not something you find in every officer.”

Officer Courtney Stewart is sworn in by Fruitland Park Police Chief Erik Luce during a November 2019 Fruitland Park Commission meeting.

Luce said Stewart also makes herself available whenever needed, regardless of the assignment.

“We have a lot of great officers but she just does a great and she stood out,” the chief said.

Luce said that when it comes to the job officers do in the community, it’s not always about just how many arrests they have or how many traffic tickets they have written.

“A lot of times, it’s how are you interacting with your community, the image you are giving them of us,” he said. “I couldn’t have a better role model out there. She provides the type of vision we want the kids to think of our officers. She leads by example and she has a bright future in whatever she chooses to do.”

Luce also lauded Stewart for stopping one day when she saw some area children playing in a water slide and taking part in the fun. The department posted a video of Stewart getting soaked on its Facebook page and it has proven to quite popular with area residents.

“It was hot so I thought I’d join it,” Stewart said.

She added that her first year on the job has been quite rewarding and she’s very happy to be wearing the uniform of a Fruitland Park police officer.

“It’s been everything I’ve wanted it to be and more,” she said.

Related Articles

Health

Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.
Read more
News

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors seeking applicants for vacant seat

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.
Read more
News

New date for Lion’s Club food drive postponed due to Tropical Storm Eta

The Lake Sumter and Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club's Drop Off Food Drive has announced a new collection date after the previous date was derailed by Tropical Storm Eta.
Read more
Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
Read more
News

Donations of Christmas decorations sought to benefit struggling families

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has the perfect solution for those who are never going to use all of the Christmas decorations they brought with them from up north.
Read more
News

LWV of The Villages/Tri-County Area hosting discussion on Electoral College

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County Area will be hosting a ZOOM discussion on the Electoral College at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. You can join in!
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
News

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors seeking applicants for vacant seat

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Peacock Butterfly At Fenney Nature Trail

This white peacock butterfly was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

View Of Lake Sumter From Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille

Check out this view of Lake Sumter from the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille. Thanks to Pam Blake for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did President Trump lie about COVID-19?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is disappointed the President Trump’s promises about COVID-19 haven’t come to fruition.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Florida tops 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for biggest spike in four months

More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday – the biggest single-day increase in a little under four months.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park Police Department selects 22-year-old rookie as officer of the year

In one year’s time Courtney Stewart has gone from being a rookie cop to being named officer of the year by the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
News

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors seeking applicants for vacant seat

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant because Supervisor Paul Sykes did not seek re-election.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Did President Trump lie about COVID-19?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is disappointed the President Trump’s promises about COVID-19 haven’t come to fruition.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Watch out for roofer who advertises in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has a warning about a roofing company which advertises in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A celebration of pickleball in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident celebrates pickleball in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab man accused of sending nude photos of estranged lady friend

The efforts of a Lady Lake police detective led to the arrest of a man accused of sending out nude photos of his estranged lady friend.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree Apartments man jailed on DUI charge after shots of vodka

A PepperTree Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after eight shots of vodka and crashing his truck.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,833FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.4 ° F
84.2 °
79 °
66 %
0.9mph
1 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
69 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment