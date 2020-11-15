Sunday, November 15, 2020
Hallucinating Summerfield man jailed after tale of gal pal shooting up residence

Larry D. Croom

William Douglas Shrader

A Summerfield man who appeared to be hallucinating and claimed to have tangled with his gun-toting lady friend is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence at 14273 S.E. 62nd Court early Thursday morning in reference to a disturbance and when they arrived, 40-year-old William Douglas Shrader told them he had been in a fight with his roommate, who had left the location in a gold Ford Mustang. Shrader said the roommate was angry about something he said to her and they had been in a physical altercation, a sheriff’s office report states.

Shrader started pointing toward a bedroom and claimed his roommate was hiding under a pile of clothes. Deputies checked the bedroom and didn’t find anyone there. He then started talking to himself and appeared to be talking to someone inside the bedroom. He claimed his roommate had “shot up” the side of the residence and wanted deputies to look at the bullet holes for proof but they didn’t find any, the report states.

“The defendant appeared to be experiencing hallucinations and he became agitated with me because I told him I did not see what he was seeing,” a deputy wrote in the report.

Because of Shrader’s behavior, deputies conducted a pat search for weapons. They located a small black bag inside the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt that he claimed was for condoms. Deputies found a white-and-blue glass pipe and a clear crystal-like substance inside a small plastic baggie that field tested positive for methamphetamine, the report says.

Shrader admitted that the substance in the baggie was “meth” and said he smoked a small amount that he had gotten from a roommate named “Sammie Joe Savage.” He said he had gotten the drug the day before and knew it was inside the black bag but had forgotten about it, according to the report.

Shrader was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on no bond on the charge of possession of a controlled substance and $3,000 bond on the other charges and is due in court Dec. 15, jail records show.

Shrader also was arrested in July along with three other people after a Marion County sheriff’s detective reported seeing a drug deal take place while he was pumping gas at the Circle K at 14870 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield. Everyone in the vehicle, including Shrader, was arrested on drug charges.

