LWV of The Villages/Tri-County Area hosting discussion on Electoral College

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County Area will be hosting a ZOOM discussion on the Electoral College at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

To join in, go to the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County Area Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LWVTheVillagesTriCountyAreaFlorida/

With the November election date past us, the U.S. Constitution says the final decision on the selection of the U.S. President rests in the hands of the Electoral College.

The electors will meet in December to cast their votes according to guidelines established by each state. Remember that winning the overall popular vote does not guarantee the candidate has the votes needed to win in the Electoral College.

Guest speaker Kathleen Crampton will explain the current system and discuss a movement that would ensure the Electoral College is bound to follow the will of the majority.

Crampton is chair of Floridians for National Popular Vote.