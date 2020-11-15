New date for Lion’s Club food drive postponed due to Tropical Storm Eta

The Lake Sumter and Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club’s Drop Off Food Drive has announced a new collection date after the previous date was derailed by Tropical Storm Eta.

The new date will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

Drop-off locations will be located at Chula Vista, Colony Cottage, Eisenhower, Everglades, Fenney, La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Mulberry Grove, Paradise, Rohan, Savannah and SeaBreeze recreation centers.

For addition information contact Lion John Hanna at [email protected] or (352) 502-5966.